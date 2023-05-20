Hancock County High School said goodbye to a 121 seniors during its Friday graduation ceremony.
Jack Duncan said graduation can be a sad time for a lot of students.
“The stereotype is that you’ll never see some of these people again, which I don’t know if that’s true, but it’s still even a little sad,” he said. “Even the people you don’t really talk to, you’ll never see them again, and I think that’s really sad.”
Duncan will finish his associates degree at Owensboro Community & Technical College and transfer to Western Kentucky University or WKU Owensboro for nursing or physical therapy.
“I’m looking forward to working and earning an income,” he said. “It’s going to be nice to have money.”
Cole Dixon described graduation as “bittersweet.”
“In high school you make a lot of memories. You get to play sports, you get to do all the fun stuff,” he said. “But after graduation, you get to start the next chapter of your life.”
After high school, Dixon is planning on attending OCTC to obtain an associates degree before transferring to a university to study exercise science.
“I’m ready to start my life and get things going,” he said. “I know what I want to do with the rest of my life, so now I can start getting it going.”
Student speaker Rayelin Clark said she had mixed feelings about the event and what’s to follow.
“The future is always unknown, but I am really excited to go off to college and see what the future holds for me,” she said.
Clark said she will head to WKU in the fall to pursue a major in business.
“I’m excited to meet new people, see new things, have new experiences,” she said. “I’m just ready for the ‘new.’ ”
