Hancock County High School has been recognized during the 2021 Continuous Improvement Summit by the Kentucky Department of Education for having best practices.
The high school recently implemented lesson planning playlists to help teachers keep lessons organized and to meet students where they are academically.
HCHS Principal Ginger Estes said that, while the school didn’t invent lesson plan playlists, they have been instrumental in teacher and student success throughout the pandemic.
According to the K-12 consulting company Education Elements, playlists in this regard are a sequence of resources or activities for students to complete.
In an article titled “Playlist Building 101,” Education Elements explains that playlists help students who are asked to complete multi-faceted, independent activities.
“A playlist serves as guidance and sequencing without real-time teacher actions,” the article explains. “This allows the teacher to direct students without having to be present, thus freeing up the teacher to work 1:1 or with small groups of students, manage behavioral challenges, observe and respond to academic blockers, offer tech support and so much more.”
Estes said this was especially integral during any virtual or distance learning that has had to take place because of the pandemic, which is why the Hancock County educators wanted to share their findings with their peers at the state summit last week.
“The need for this came from having so many virtual students,” she said. “We took an idea that was already out there and developed it to make it more Hancock County-friendly.”
Estes said the beauty of a lesson plan playlist is that it’s more specialized than a basic lesson plan. Students can have access to materials and resources that fit their skill level.
The lesson plan playlist materials can be links to videos, articles or whatever the student needs to further their knowledge of a content area.
“We are very pleased, and it has been working out well for us,” Estes said.
Other schools and school districts who presented at the summit included John F. Kennedy Montessori Elementary, Cane Ridge Elementary, Heritage Elementary School, B. Atkinson Academy, Martha Layne Collins High School, Jacob Elementary, Meade County Schools and Jefferson County Public Schools.
KDE Associate Commissioner Kelley Foster presented each of the winners with a $500 check that can be used toward school improvement.
Estes said she and other educators at HCHS haven’t yet decided how the money will be spent, but they are meeting soon to develop a plan.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
