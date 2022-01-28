Filing for the May 17 primary election closed Tuesday, and many candidates in Hancock County are running uncontested, including Judge-Executive Johnny “Chic” Roberts.
Roberts, a Republican, won his first term in the office in 2018, replacing Jack McCaslin, who held the office for five terms.
With no challengers and barring a successful write-in campaign, Roberts will claim a second term in the Nov. 8 general election.
“It’s been an honor to serve in the community where you’re born and raised,” Roberts said.
He said one of the biggest challenges throughout his first term was dealing with COVID-19 and managing to move forward during the pandemic.
Roberts said during a second term, his hope is to continue working on making broadband more accessible throughout the county.
Sheriff Dale Bozarth, a Democrat, is also running uncontested for another term.
Bozarth has served as sheriff for 23 years. He’ll be seeking his seventh term in the fall.
Other uncontested races include: County Attorney, Paul L. Madden, Jr. (D); County Clerk, Trina Ogle (D); Property Valuation Administrator, Karen M. Robertson (R); County Coroner, D.A. Gibson (R); County Jailer, Roger Estes (D); District 2 Magistrate, Kasey Emmmick (D); District 3 Magistrate, John Mark Gary (R); District 1 Constable, Jack Jones (D); District 3 Constable, Brandon Bozarth (D); and District 4 Constable, W. Lloyd Basham (D).
All candidates are incumbents with the exception of Gibson, who is running for county coroner, a position currently held by his father, David C. Gibson.
Contested filings include: District 1 Magistrate, John Garner (D), Darrell D. Wall (D) and Roy A. White (R); District 4 Magistrate, incumbent Loren T. Newton (R) is being challenged by Gary Baker (R); and District 2 Constable, Michael Carlson (R), Josh Estes (D) and Bobby Rice (D).
Hancock County Clerk Trina Ogle said although the majority of races are uncontested, county races are still expected to bring out voters.
“For a county race, we always have a pretty good turnout,” she said. “We have a couple contested magistrate races that I think will draw people out, so I do think we’ll have a good turnout.”
There are 7,005 registered voters in Hancock County, including 3,318 registered Republican and 3,199 Democrat.
Mayoral, city council/commission and school board elections will also take place this year, but since the positions are nonpartisan, there won’t be a primary election. The filing deadline for the offices is June 7.
To vote in the primary elections, voters must be registered by April 18. Voters must register by Oct. 11 for the general election.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
