Jeffreys Cliffs Conservation and Recreation Area — a Hancock County nature reserve four years in the making — opens to the public June 12.
Some of the 230-acre reserve’s features include a large sandstone outcropping, woods, rock shelters and about five miles of hiking trails. Some of those trails, which are considered easy to moderate, are on top the sandstone outcropping and some are around the base.
“Once you’re on top, it’s like another world,” said Steve Canepari, president of the Hancock County Heritage Commission, a nonprofit formed to create and oversee Jeffreys Cliffs.
The nature reserve is about four miles east of Hawesville on Kentucky 1406, just off U.S. 60 East. A parking lot that holds about 20 vehicles is available at the trail’s entrance.
Starting June 12, the nature reserve is open from sunrise to sunset Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
During the rest of the week, Jeffreys Cliffs is available by appointment only. People must call 270-927-8137 or 270-927-9794 to visit on those days.
These rules apply when visiting Jeffreys Cliffs:
• Only foot traffic is allowed. In order to have minimal environmental impact, motorized vehicles, horses, bicycles, rock climbing and rappelling are not permitted.
• People must stay on established trails.
• Drugs and alcohol are not allowed.
• Fishing, hunting, trapping and collecting plants, animals, rocks or artifacts are not allowed.
• Dogs, audio equipment, camping, picnicking and making fires are not permitted.
• Hiking along cliffs and precipices can be hazardous. Visitors must stay at least 15 feet from cliff edges and precipices. People should not venture off marked trails.
• Leave no trace, graffiti, litter or trash. Visitors must bring out whatever they take in the nature reserve.
Those who venture to the top of Jeffreys Cliffs will find the foundation of a home, a cistern, pond and several lookout points.
Presently, the best way to climb to the top of the cliffs is to navigate the Mossy Gap crevice. Canepari said a ladder or stairs will be installed there soon for ease of coming and going on the sandstone outcropping.
“Thee are some nice vistas and views up there,” Canepari said of the top of the cliffs.
During the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Jeffreys Cliffs officials remind the public to limit groups to 10 or fewer and to take all precautions recommended by federal, state and local health departments, such as maintaining a proper physical distance from other hikers.
For more information, go to www.Jeffreyscliffs.org or the Jeffreys Cliffs Facebook page.
Canepari grew up in the area and visited the cliffs with his Boy Scout troop as a child.
“This has always been a special place for me,” he said of the cliffs.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
