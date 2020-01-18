Hancock County officially became a “wet” county as of Jan. 6 and several businesses have already begun the application process for a liquor license, according to Judge-Executive Johnny Roberts.
The county voted on the matter in the Nov. 5 state general election with 63 % in favor of going wet and 37 % opposed, according to Roberts.
While emotions were running high for both sides while trying to bring the matter to a vote prior to election night, Roberts said the tension has ceased for the most part and the county is beginning to get several inquiries about liquor licenses from local businesses.
“We’ve had a few businesses that are interested. You know, we’re a really small community, so we didn’t know really what to expect,” Roberts said. “Obviously in a small community, there was a lot of emotion involved from both sides … I honestly don’t hear much about it in conversation anymore.”
Businesses are able to apply for several types of alcohol licenses, according to Roberts. He said the county is only allowed three liquor stores. Packaged liquor store licenses are distinguishable from other liquor licenses because the businesses applying for those are required to draw at least 90 % of sales from liquor.
As far as businesses applying to sell beer, wine or mixed drinks in their establishments, Roberts said that is not limited.
Anyone wishing to apply for a liquor license would do so through the county if the business resides in the City of Hawesville. Businesses in Lewisport will go through Lewisport City Hall to apply.
Once an application is submitted and fees are paid, the business is required to place an advertisement in the local paper stating the business’ intentions to begin alcohol sales and what type of license it is seeking. The public then has 30 days to file an objection, which would be submitted to the state for consideration after the 30 day period.
So while the county is now officially accepting applications for liquor licenses, each applicant will have to wait at least 30 days before officially receiving a license if it is approved by the state, according to Hancock County ABC Administrator Rachael Emmick. This means licenses will not be granted by the state until early February.
Emmick said the state’s consideration of any objections filed against a business’ application for a liquor license plays a significant part in its decision to grant the license or not.
“That’s the biggest thing they look at, I think,” Emmick said. “If a community comes together and says ‘No we don’t need this. We don’t want this,’ they’ll look at it. I’m not saying they would deny it, but they would definitely pay attention if they got several letters from a community that say they don’t want this here.”
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
