The Hancock County Public Library will hold a grand opening celebration for the new Lewisport branch next month, according to director Tina Snyder.
The new library is on Pell Street across from Lewisport City Hall, which currently houses a much smaller version of the Lewisport branch. HCPL bought the space, formerly the location of the Lewisport Elementary School, in August 2017.
The building of the upgraded Lewisport location has been in the works since early 2019, according to Snyder.
“Back in June 2019 was the original plan, but then we decided to try for the grant and we were blessed to be a recipient of that grant, so then we were able to get our wheels moving a little quicker,” she said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic did cause some minor setbacks, such as sick crew workers and shipping delays, Snyder said everything has worked out well and the library is set to open to the public starting June 14.
The new location includes a one-story 8,500-square-foot building that will incorporate various amenities including a kids space, public meeting room, an outdoor reading and programming area as well as a teen space.
“We are just ready to open the doors to the community and get back to serving our community through the improved branch,” Snyder said. “We are in the process now of moving in and it’s just a beautiful building, and we are excited to show it to our community and have our community coming in to use services again with the enlarged space.”
A grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting is scheduled for June 26 at the new location as well, with refreshments and a tour of the building.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
