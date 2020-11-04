Six residents ran for six seats in the Hawesville City Council race.
Results were pretty much neck-and-neck.
The top vote getter — Justin Nugent — got more than 18% of votes cast. The lowest any candidate received was about 15.5%.
Nugent, Danny Doyle, Kevin Linn, Pat Morris, Wayne Herndon and Joy Haycraft will serve on the council.
In Lewisport, long-time Mayor Chad Gregory ran unopposed.
The Lewisport City Council was a seven-person race.
Mary Rummage, Wes Pate, Kelly Vanover, Marsha Johnson, Josh Roberts and Mary Hawkins won the council’s six seats.
Shane Ball and David Emmick ran unopposed for Hancock County Public Schools board seats.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
