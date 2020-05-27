Hancock County High School’s Graduation To-Go & Community Graduation Parade on Tuesday night wasn’t just a graduation.
It was a major production.
Ashley Gorman, the school’s principal, said, “We’re not sure how many are here, but we have 123 graduates.”
And the parking lot looked like everybody made it.
Since the coronavirus pandemic ruled out traditional commencement services, Hancock County High decided to do something different.
Cars, trucks, SUVs, two limos and two motorcycles lined up in a loop around the front parking lot.
And vehicles stretched down Kentucky 271 almost to the back of the school.
Gorman said the parade would go to Windward Heights subdivision, Lewisport and Hawesville before returning to the school.
The parade, one of the largest ever in Hancock County, took a lot of planning, she said.
“One of our assistant principals worked with the sheriff, EMS and both cities to plan it,” Gorman said.
Ryan Garrison sat in the back of a black limousine with 13 of his family and friends.
How would he describe his senior year?
“Eventful,” he said.
Now, he plans to head for the University of Louisville to study graphic design.
William Newman was riding in a 1967 Ford Fairlane.
He said he would describe his senior year as “easy.”
Asked if he thought he’d missed anything with the school being closed the last two months of his senior year, Newman said, “Nothing important.”
He’s already enlisted in the U.S. Army, he said, and reports for duty in August.
Izaha Masters and his father, Shawn, rode their motorcycles in the parade — Izaha on his Honda Shadow Ace 750 and Shawn on his Suzuki Katana 600.
“It’s something different,” Izaha Masters said.
He would describe his senior year as “pretty good.”
Masters said he hasn’t decided what he’ll do next.
Beverly Estes got her daughter, Bailey, and the rest of the family to the school at 4:15 p.m. for pictures.
So, they lined up first in the parade behind several emergency vehicles.
“It was definitely not a typical year,” Bailey Estes said.
But if she had to lose two months of her senior year, she said, “I’m glad it was at the end and not the beginning.”
Estes said she plans to attend Elizabethtown Community & Technical College this fall and major in art.
Battalion Chief Chris Richards was driving the Hawesville Fire Department truck in front of the parade.
It was the largest parade he’s been in, he said.
“Our kids are resilient,” Gorman said. “They’re always great. But they’ve been fantastic through this (pandemic).”
Vehicles were decorated with posters and large photos of the graduates.
After the parade, the families returned to the school.
There, the seniors walked across the stage — one at a time — to receive their diploma covers.
Family members who were in the cars with them could also go on stage for a photo.
The photos and video shot Tuesday will go into a larger video the graduates will receive this summer.
Gorman said she hopes the school will be able to have a real graduation ceremony sometime this summer.
