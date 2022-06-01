From vanilla and lemongrass to brambleberry, lavender and Roman chamomile, Rachel Hoppe makes goats’ milk soaps in a variety of scents at her family’s Honey Hill Farm in Hawesville.
Hoppe, who lives on the farm with a host of goats, chickens and other animals, said her interest in making handmade soap began after she made a lotion using coconut and lavender oils to treat her son’s eczema.
“It worked,” she said, “and I was kind of blown away by it.”
That initial success led Hoppe to start researching how to make handmade soap.
“I had one good friend who used to live up the road, and she did soap, but I never really had a chance to sit down with her and talk about the process,” she said. “They were moving, so I went ahead and bought her stuff, and I bought a book to walk me through the process.”
Hoppe said she utilizes what is known as the hot process method to make her soaps.
After weighing out her materials, such as lye, fats and any essential oils or other additives, she will pour the lye into the water, which creates a chemical reaction.
Lye can be dangerous and cause burns if directly exposed to skin, so Hoppe uses a pair of safety glasses and gloves when she is handling the chemical.
“When I am mixing the lye, typically I will do it outside during the summer, because of the fumes,” she said, “or if it is cold, I will open the window and let it sit in the window because of the fumes.”
Eventually, the lye mixture is blended in with the animal fat and any scents or additives. Hoppe then uses an immersion blender to thicken the mixture.
“I blend it and blend it and blend it until it thickens and comes to the consistency of a pudding,” Hoppe said. “That is when I put it on high and let it cook until it saponifies and it goes through that gel phase.”
When it is completely cooked, the soap is poured into a mold to cure for a few weeks.
“I enjoy doing it,” Hoppe said. “It is a cool process, and I really would love to try starting from wood ash, from the very beginning with making the lye and all that, but that is a little further down the line for me.”
Hoppe said that while some people use specific tools designed for cutting soap into bars, she uses a trusty old-fashioned cheese cutter to get the job done.
While it may be easier just to run into a grocery store and pick up a package of soap, Hoppe said handmade soap does not not have the additives that are now put into the mass-produced suds.
“You know what is in it,” she said of handmade soap. “There are a lot of additives in today’s body products that are not good for your body, and we know the skin is an organ and a lot of absorption happens through it.”
Hoppe said her best advice for someone looking to get started in making their own soap is to find someone who has done it before, because they will have a tried-and-true soap recipe to utilize.
For more information about Honey Hill Farm, visit facebook.com/Honeyhillfarmky.
