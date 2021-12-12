Owensboro Community & Technical College student Maddie Barrow learned firsthand how a small task or service can go a long way, and she is appreciative of the school’s experiential learning program, which provided her with the resources and time to contribute to a local nonprofit as part of a class assignment.
Barrow and her peers in Meredith Skaggs’ communications class were tasked with “The $100 Solution,” in which students were placed in seven teams and each team was given $100 to create a project for an area nonprofit. Barrow’s team chose Wendell Foster and created ornaments for its angel tree.
“In the future, after learning how small things can make a difference, I hope to contribute to other nonprofits,” Barrow said. “The next time you’re asked to help in some small way, remember how much good one small thing can do.”
The $100 Solution is one of dozens that were created from OCTC’s experiential learning program.
OCTC received $2,091,539 from the U.S. Department of Education in October 2019 through the Title III Strengthening Institutions grant program. The money was earmarked to help OCTC implement its experiential learning program, E3@OCTC.
The program works to increase student participation and degree completion through experiential learning opportunities, or ELOs. The ELOs include work experience, service learning and course-embedded experiences, as hands-on as possible.
In August 2020, Daviess County Fiscal Court and the City of Owensboro partnered with OCTC to help the school continue to facilitate the program. The court and the city pledged $25,000 apiece for the first year of the program.
Helen Bennett, E3@OCTC program coordinator, said educators at the school participated in professional development aimed at helping them design curriculum around experiential learning. A lot of faculty have embraced this alternative take on education.
“They are challenging themselves to incorporate hands-on learning in the classroom through a research project, or just the way they are teaching,” Bennett said. “Hands-on learning stays with you forever, versus just sitting in a traditional classroom setting.”
Bennett said faculty come up with a project, fill out an application, and if the project is approved, receive the materials for students to complete it.
Some of the Phi Theta Kappa honors society designed a plan for hypothetical student housing on OCTC’s campus, and they were given materials to print 3D models.
Evan Medley, 17, an Owensboro High School senior who participates in the Early College program, is a member of OCTC’s Phi Theta chapter. He came up with the idea for the OCTC dorms after a joke among his friends.
“We took a lot of inspiration from The Learning Villa, so our plan was to provide housing for people who have low-income, or who are veterans, or who are physically disabled,” he said. “The idea is to provide an affordable housing option for these people while they complete their degrees at OCTC.”
Evan and his classmates planned 44 dorms, which would be located in five buildings, four of which are two-story quadplexes. There also is a design for a building in the center of them as a common meeting place.
Part of the project also involved Evan and his classmates giving a presentation to community leaders, which Evan said was beneficial to his process. The experiential learning program made that possible.
“We have had a good reception to the project,” he said. “It’s been helpful to work with materials and to physically see a plan like this in action.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
