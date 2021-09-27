Michael Solis has learned a lot in his carpentry class, especially when he has been able to work with his hands.
The 17-year-old is among 80 students taking the class offered by Owensboro High School. It’s his first year in the class, which he wanted to take because he thought it was practical and could help him learn a trade.
“My dad also does carpentry,” Solis said, “so it’s been something fun to learn so we can do it together.”
Students in the class have been building five-foot picnic tables they’re selling as a fundraiser. The tables are $150 each, and proceeds will go to fund materials for the class, as well as a safety celebration at the end of the semester. The safety celebrations are a chance for students to learn more about the trade while enjoying a cookout.
Solis said the picnic tables take about three class periods to construct. He and other students use treated lumber to build them.
“It was a process to build and learn, but it was definitely worth it,” he said, adding that he appreciates the class being available for students in the area. “This is an important skill, and it’s good to have access.”
Gary Hanan, carpentry class instructor, agreed that one of the best ways for his students to learn is by application.
He said students spend some time at the beginning of the class learning about the tools and other necessary language dealing with the carpentry trade. The class is all hands-on.
“Once students get the tools in their hands and they know how to use them, they learn so much faster,” he said.
He said the carpentry class has “really taken off” since it was re-introduced at the high school two years ago. The school now offers six separate classes.
Hanan said the carpentry class is important for this area because it filled a void. As trade employees retire, there’s a need for trained individuals who are ready to take their place.
The course took shape in 2019 out of a task force composed of representatives from OPS, Daviess County Public Schools, Owensboro Community & Technical College and the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
The purpose of the task force was not only to provide students with more career and technical options, but also to meet the community’s workforce needs and new graduation requirements that were introduced at that time. The new requirements provided students with more choices when it came to choosing high school courses that suit their interests and career plans. However, the requirements also posed a problem for some districts in Kentucky at that time, including OPS, that lacked access to advanced technology centers that provide the necessary education for certifications in high-demand job fields such as technical or electrical.
Community members interested in purchasing a picnic table can contact Hanan at gary.hanan@owensboro.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
