OWENWS-08-02-22 HONEY DO SERVICE

Christa Boaz, owner of Honey Do Service, stands outside the business on Monday at 2125 Breckenridge St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

In her younger days, Owensboro native Christa Boaz would visit Blandford’s Drive-In on Breckenridge Street to satisfy her craving for a burger or milkshake.

Now, Boaz occupies the same building that once housed Blandford’s as the franchise owner of The Honey Do Service, a home improvement and repair company set to officially open Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.