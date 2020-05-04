Kathy Crabb Hannah spent years organizing Southern gospel events and women’s conferences across the country.
And now, during the coronavirus pandemic, the Beaver Dam native is organizing an army.
“We’re calling it the Delivery Army,” Hannah said last week, “like the Army of God.”
She said, “I’ve been delivering groceries, or let me re-phrase, I’ve been coordinating deliveries, fundraising and fielding hundreds of texts for about 12 days.”
It started on April 20.
“It’s a different world we live in,” Hannah said. “I’m trying to be retired. My kids are all musicians. They’ve lost contracts and they can’t work. But they’re going to be OK.”
But then, she said, she thought, “What about the little guys who don’t have help, what about the little restaurants? It takes weeks to get unemployment.”
Hannah said, “I communicate with 70,000 to 80,000 people a day on Facebook. One day I posted, ‘Is everybody OK? If you need food, text me.’ I started getting requests from all over the country — California to New York.”
She said, “I’ve done women’s conferences for the last five years. And I have 1,000 women in my stronger group. We have a private Facebook group. I asked them for help and they’re helping. If someone in North Carolina needs food, someone in North Carolina will reach out to them.”
An eye-openerHannah said, “These are the working poor. They’re the ones who don’t have $500 saved for emergencies. They’re working for minimum wage. It’s been an eye-opener. For the first 20 deliveries, I used my own money averaging $250 for a family of four. So, I appealed to the public for help. And they responded.”
She said, “One pastor texted me and said, ‘Let me take groceries. The church is closed. I have time.’ So many of these people have no food and no hope. Their life has been a roller-coaster ride. Some of them have big medical bills.”
Hannah said, “We’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars. One lady was down to a can of corn. These people are small business owners, blue-collar workers, the elderly and, of course, the chronically poor. They have in common that all have been impacted by COVID-19.”
She said, “The elderly folks are keeping school-age children and run out of groceries fast. The small business owner that hasn’t received help? They’re crushed. Blue-collar workers? Some haven’t received unemployment or stimulus.”
Hannah said, “The common thread in my deliveries? A lot haven’t received the $1,200. I know some are receiving, but those who haven’t, they’re struggling. What a nightmare this has been. The best economy in 50 years to a potential number of 30 million people that are unemployed. Jesus help us all!”
‘We are basically good’
But she said, “In the midst of it all, humanity has proven once again that we are basically good, especially in a crisis. The help I’ve received has been indescribable.”
Hannah said, “This is all being done with volunteers on social media. It’s neighbors helping neighbors. Every day we get money in and send it out to buy groceries. We’ve sent hundreds of people out to deliver food.”
She said, “One couple had lost their jobs, their house burned, they had no family and they were living in their car with one change of clothes and no food. We took them food and did a clothing drive for them and got them in a shelter. It’s just organic. There is no corporate board. It’s people seeing a need and responding.”
Hannah said she’s putting a form on her website kathycrabbhannah.com for people to sign up if they want to deliver groceries.
“Nine times out of 10 they’re shook by what they find,” she said. “I have 12 people in western Kentucky. We take them food, pray for them, hook them up with food stamps and other things they need.”
Hannah said, “I’m so glad I started this. I’ve been working on it 20 hours a day. It’s something that’s warm and fuzzy.”
She got her start 25 years ago when she organized a small Southern gospel festival in Philpot, where her then-husband, the Rev. Gerald Crabb, was pastor of Grace Chapel, a small church.
The festival featured their five children, who became known as The Crabb Family.
That summer, Hannah talked management at the old Executive Inn Rivermont into staging a Friday night gospel show once a month. And soon, the 900-seat Showroom Lounge was packed.
Over the next decade, the Crabb Family became one of the hottest groups in Southern gospel and its annual Kentucky CrabbFest in Owensboro drew an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 fans to town each summer from 2001 to 2006.
The family musical act disbanded after that with members forming different groups.
