Hanson City Commission members have unanimously approved the second reading of an occupational and business license fee.
The occupational tax will be charged to all for-profit businesses in the Hanson City limits. There will be a charge of 1.5% of all wages and compensation paid to the city for work done by every resident and non-resident who is employed within the City of Hanson.
Hanson will join with 157 other cities in the state that charge an occupational tax, including four in Hopkins County. Currently Madisonville charges a 2.5% tax, Dawson Springs and Earlington charge 1.5% and Nortonville charges 1%.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said this will go into effect on July 1, 2023.
The commission approved the repeal of business ordinance 5.02 that the city had in place that would charge new businesses $50.
“We repealed it because the $50 business license is in the new ordinance,” said Pearson.
The commission approved several equipment upgrades, including a new larger tractor with a cab for a total cost of $34,159.04 after a trade-in value of $14,267. Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said it probably won’t be delivered until June or July, but because everything is back-ordered, it would be a good idea to get on the list.
They also approved upgrading to a John Deer backhoe for a total cost of $133,445 after a trade-in value of $35,000. The commission wanted to go ahead and place an order to lock in the current price.
“The John Deer one meets all the specs we want,” said Epley. “The one we have now is 20 years old.”
Also on the agenda was the request to look into purchasing a dump truck body. The commission was advised that the truck body would not be available until 2024 because everything is backed up, but to go ahead and get on the list so when it does become available, the city won’t have to wait.
“The reason we are not thinking about a dump bed for it is because it may be next year’s model, and it may not fit,” said Epley.
The commission also approved the installation of a sewer tap at the Industrial Park for a new business. They also approved switching the lights at City Hall and the intersection of Hanson Road and Veterans Drive with LED lights because they were overlooked when the change happened several years prior.
Epley brought it to the commissioner’s attention that he had asked Pearson to look into programs and software that could help organize the Hanson Cemetery. Pearson asked the commission for approval to reach out to companies to get more information.
“I didn’t want to dig any farther and set up a meeting until you guys were okay,” she said.
The companies she is looking at will help the city and the public know who is in what plot and who owns those plots. Pearson said everything would be online for the public to access.
The city is still working to complete Hanson City Park and can accept donations for the completion of the park. Anyone who wants to donate can write a check to the City of Hanson and put that it is for the city park in the memo line. Their name will be included on a sign at the park to show everyone who donated to help complete the park.
The next meeting of the Hanson City Commission will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at Hanson City Hall.
