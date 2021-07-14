The Housing Authority of Owensboro is planning a substantial rehabilitation to the Rolling Heights apartment complexes, a process which is part of a larger plan to convert the public housing units to a Section 8 program.
The HAO is in its second phase of the project-based Section 8 conversion process, having successfully converted five other properties already.
Other properties converted include Harry Smith Homes on Hale Avenue, PG Walker Apartments on Sycamore Street and Adams Village on Dieterle Drive, which were converted in January this year, as well as Nannie Locke on Jackson Street, and Baker Drive Apartments, adjacent to Rolling Heights, which were converted July 1.
Rolling Heights was saved for last, and unlike the other five properties, the complexes need “substantial rehabilitation in order to remain in good condition for many years to come,” according to information provided by the HAO during its July 13 special-called meeting.
With the conversion to Section 8, public housing authorities “are ensured a more stable, long-term source of funding.”
HAO Executive Director Shauna Boom said the properties will continue to be subsidized housing but just under a different housing program.
To finance the rehabilitation project for Rolling Heights, the HAO plans to apply for funding through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program to rehabilitate the 248 units.
Boom said the work will mostly be interior cosmetic rehabilitation.
“Specifically we won’t know just yet, but we’ve already had a physical needs assessment performed so that we know that this site, in order for it to be sustainable long-term, we’re going to have to do some substantial rehab to it,” she said. “Structurally, they’re very sound units. It is more of a cosmetic upgrade.”
Boom said there is not a specific start date for the rehabilitation yet, but the HOA hopes to begin the process this year.
She said the Rolling Heights units, originally developed in 1954, receive ongoing upgrades and renovations each year.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
