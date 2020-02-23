From giving students a chance to walk in new shoes to giving them the opportunity to dance in a new or gently owned dress, Happy Feet is once again pursuing their mission to impact the youth of Hopkins County.
“Everyone should have a chance to dance,” said Happy Feet volunteer Amie Knight while she talked about the organization’s shopping day for ladies that are not financially able to attend their high school or middle school formal dance.
Each February, Happy Feet collects dresses, shoes and jewelry for its “A Chance to Dance” event. These items will be available for the students to try on and chose. With this being the last week for donations, volunteers have been sharing the event’s information across social media.
“On March 21, we have a private shopping day,” said Happy Feet committee chair Cheri McNary. “It is expensive to go to prom, it really is. There are so many that don’t get the chance to go because they can’t pay $300 or $400 or more for a dress to wear.”
Annually, Happy Feet serves on average 40 young ladies from both the Hopkins County and Dawson Springs school systems. The students are given a ticket by their family resource coordinator at each school, said McNary.
When it comes to the youth of Hopkins County, people give, said Knight.
“It always blows my mind — whether it’s Happy Feet with the shoes or ‘A Chance to Dance’ — our community, if we put it out there we need something, we get what we need,” she said. “We’ve never been able to tell a child, ‘we can’t meet your needs.’ The local dress shop in town, All Occasions Formals, if we have an emergency, we call her and she works with us to get a size for a girl that we might need.”
It’s more than just a dress; it’s an opportunity to create a moment, a memory, said Knight.
“I can remember being in school and kids not going to dances because they didn’t have the money to go,” she said. “If we can take the biggest expense away, that’s half the battle.”
Happy Feet has been hosting “A Chance to Dance” for the last four or five years, said McNary. The impact it has had on its recipients resonates deeply with each volunteer,
said McNary.
“There was this one year, where a girl who was able to come to the shopping event because two of her teachers brought her. Her mother was sick and had cancer,” McNary said. “These two teachers knew her situation. They brought her so she could shop. She tried on a few dresses and came out — because the girls get to come out and themselves in mirrors. She came out in the most beautiful dress, she looked at her self in the mirror, and she said gasped and said, ‘Oh, I look like a princess.’ ”
McNary said everyone in the room teared up.
“That’s why we do what we do because that girl would not have had the opportunity otherwise, to have looked at herself and felt like a princess, just the day she was trying the dress,” she said.
During the private shopping event, the ladies will be given their very own shopping helper. One of the more than 15 volunteers with personally assist the students while they are shopping, “said McNary.
“When the girls come in, they get matched with their very own personal shopper,” she said. “One of our volunteers will help them to the dressing room, will help them find a different size if they need one. We try to make them feel special, even on the shopping day. There is somebody there that’s going to help you through the whole process, to help you find a dress, help you find a pair of shoes and help you find jewelry that’s going to go with the dress.”
Happy Feet is collecting dresses for their event through Friday, Feb. 28. All donations can be taken to the North Main Street Campus of Independence Bank in Madisonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.