The Owensboro Convention Center is celebrating Halloween with its sixth annual Cork & Cuisine “Happy HalloWine” at 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
People can come dressed in costumes and compete for “best overall” in the costume contest.
There’s also a “Halloween Name That Tune” contest.
Tickets are $75 or two for $130 and includes all wine and spirits.
Reservations are required, and it’s only open to people 21 and older.
Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com and at the convention center box office.
All the dishes have Halloween-theme names.
Appetizers include Familiar Fruit Shooters with Rose Red Sauce, Spellbound Spinach Dip in a Bread Bowl Cauldron and Bloody Beetlejuice Shrimp Cocktail paired with Ghost Queen in the Garden.
More from this section
The soup course features Salem’s Lot Soup (coconut curry butternut squash with pumpkin pesto crostini) paired with The Copper Bulleit.
The salad course includes Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil Salad (a “dark and romantic” salad of kale, mixed greens, blackberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, crumbled feta cheese and edible rose petals with blackberry shallot vinaigrette) paired with The Passionate Mule.
The main course features Bloody Wellington (Trick or Treat Turkey with cilantro orange marmalade sauce), Dusty and Crusty Roasted Potatoes, Mummy Fingers (candied bacon-wrapped carrots) and Nightmare On Elm Street Corn paired with Borne of Fire Cabernet Sauvignon and Prisoner Chardonnay.
Dessert includes The Grave Robber (triple chocolate cake buried under chocolate cookie pieces, chocolate rocks and hot fudge filled with “toxic sludge”) paired with Zombie Zacapa.
The dinner is sponsored by Creation Gardens, Ciroc, Crown Royal and Bulleit Bourbon.
The center created the Cork & Cuisine dinners in 2014 as a way to bring more people into the then-new venue, and they’ve been successful for the past eight years, even during the pandemic.
Jeff Esposito, general manager of the convention center, said, “The creativity the team puts into this event makes it one of the most unique and the most fun food, wine and spirits pairing events we do all year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.