In the mood for some monster brains and Creepy Eye Cherry Pie this Halloween season?
You’ll find them on the menu at the Owensboro Convention Center’s fourth annual Cork & Cuisine: Happy HalloWine dinner at 6 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Tickets are $65.25 per person and include all wines and spirits in the five-course dinner.
Guests are encouraged to come dressed for the costume contest, where prizes will be awarded for the funniest, scariest and best overall costume.
“Happy HalloWine is my favorite Cork & Cuisine each year and it is always the most attended one,” Laura Alexander, the convention center’s general manager, said recently. “Our culinary team really takes the presentation of the food to another level for this one.”
The menu also includes a Halloween movie trivia contest.
The meal features such appetizers as Texas Chainsaw Massacre Shooter Crudité — fresh garden vegetables served with house-made Rancid Ranch Dip, served in a shot glass; a Freaky Fruit Spook Tree skewer — assorted fresh fruit kabob from Sleepy Hollow with Bloody Mary Dipping Sauce; Hannibal’s Ham Sliders — Kentucky Legend ham with black cherry glaze and Swiss cheese served on Hawaiian bread; Sweet Shriveled Flat Fingers — candied Kentucky Legend bacon; Witch’s Caviar — garlic and tomato bruschetta served with Dried Skin Pita Chips and French bread crostini paired with The Bride of Frankenstein.
The soup course features Clockwork Orange soup — carrot, orange and ginger soup topped with Crème Fraiche paired with Chateau Ste Michelle Gewurztraminer.
The salad course features Mortuary Mesclun Salad topped with a Turnip Ghost, dried fruits, nuts, bacon bits and Boo Cheese Crumbles paired with a Blood Orange Vinaigrette and Zombie Blood
The main course features a Bloody Mary filet mignon — hoisin, garlic and honey marinated filet topped with Losada Gordal olive tapenade made with spices, Bloody Mary mix and bacon; Chicken Cordon Boo — a chicken breast covered with melted port wine cheese, Kentucky Legend ham and a whole grain mustard Béchamel sauce; Graveyard Ghost garlic mashed potatoes; and Monster Brains — roasted herbed spaghetti squash topped with candied tomato confit paired with Knotty Vines Chardonnay and Knotty Vines Cabernet Sauvignon.
Desserts include Creepy Eye Cherry Pie — a warm short- crust pastry tart filled with sweet Filthy Cherries served with a Frozen Soul on the Side (vanilla bean ice cream garnished with a white chocolate-covered Rice Krispies Brain, paired with a Dracula’s Kiss Martini
WBKR radio’s Chad Benefield will be master of ceremonies.
Because of the pandemic, no more than six people will be allowed to sit at a 66-inch banquet table.
Guests will not be seated with other parties.
Tables will be set six feet apart from each other to allow for proper social distancing.
Guests are required to wear masks except when eating or drinking.
The event is sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Creation Gardens and Ivy Trellis.
Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
