African-Americans pay tribute to their cultural roots by bringing their traditions to America in an annual celebration called Kwanzaa.
The celebration was started in 1966 by Maulana Karenga, a professor of African studies.
The weeklong event is named after the Swahili phrase that describes the first fruits gathered during the harvest season, according to https://holidayvault.com/kwanzaa/.
This year Hopkinsville will celebrate Kwanzaa virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Markeeta Wilkerson and Zirconia Alleyne are organizing the online celebration on Facebook at The Kwanzaa Experience @KwanzaaExperience.
“We want to make sure we keep people safe,” Wilkerson said. “We thought that virtual would be the best option.”
Kwanzaa focuses on seven principles: unity (Umoja), self-determination (Kujichagula), collective works and responsibility (Ujimaa), cooperative economics (Ujamaa), purpose (Nia), creativity (Kuumba) and faith (Imani).
“Each day represents seven principles,” Wilkerson said. “Each day we talk about the different principles — how to love and engage with each other. To get everyone to understand how important those principles are in the times we’re in.”
The community-wide event will include broadcasts from several locations across Christian County featuring several guest speakers.
“Everyday we’re going to host a ceremony live,” Wilkerson said. “We’re going to have someone read a book every day for the kids and have an arts and crafts project.”
Events will be posted on the page daily so the community may watch the replays.
“We want them to have the leisure to look at whenever they get a chance,” Wilkerson said.
The Kwanzaa celebration begins tonight at 6:30, with a focus on unity.
“We celebrate life,” Wilkerson said. “It’s not a religion, it’s a celebration of our culture.”
Sunday’s broadcast will feature an online vision board training session as part of the self-determination principle.
“We’re going to have a list of items people need and how to make a 2021 goal-setting vision board,” she said.
For collective works and responsibility on Monday, “we will post a list of the Black organizations in the city,” Wilkerson said. “We’ll talk about working with each other … as a community. … As a culture we need to be responsible for each other and work together to build a community.”
In accordance with Tuesday’s cooperative economics theme, the page will feature a Black Business Blitz.
“Black business owners can come on for about a minute-and-a-half and talk about their business and what they do,” Wilkerson said.
To demonstrate purpose, a traditional Kwanzaa ceremony will be conducted online Wednesday.
“(The focus is) understanding what your purpose is, what your role is in the world,” she said.
The New Year’s Eve principle is creativity.
“Usually on that day we have a huge feast,” Wilkerson said. “We’re going to have people upload recipes.”
New Year’s Day will focus on faith — honoring the best of our traditions, affirming our self-worth and confidence in our ability to succeed and triumph in a righteous struggle, Wilkerson noted.
A clothing drive will be held at an undetermined location for the community. Check the Facebook page for details.
“Depending on our space, we’ll have seven to 10 people who get to come and get a bag of clothes,” she said.
Wilkerson invites the entire community to participate in the Kwanzaa celebration.
“I hope they gain a better sense of self-love, a better sense of togetherness,” she said.
