A John Hardin High School graduate’s voice is traveling far beyond the borders of Hardin County and he’s being noticed for his talent by a national organization.
When Cedric Williams, who graduated locally in 2009, Others was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Short Form (Animated) category.
A short animated film he directed, called “Supercilious,” earned the nod earlier this month. He said the idea was created and produced by Aurora Threats and was a United States and African collaboration.
But before he was recognized a national level for his work, Williams was a kid from Hardin County who moved to California right after high school with a dream of becoming an actor.
“I’ve always loved playing pretend,” he said. “I’ve always loved being the center of attention, making people laugh. I was the class clown in high school.
“I love doing crazy, silly voices and being a different character because, sometimes, real life can be boring,” he added. “When you get to be in a fantasy world, it makes life more fun.”
When he first arrived in Los Angeles, he tried on-camera acting, working in short films and on student films, but he eventually found out about voice acting.
“I’ve always loved cartoons, anime and video games, but I didn’t know voice acting was a career choice,” he said.
He found a YouTube video of someone doing funny voices.
“Something just clicked in my brain, it was like an epiphany,” he said.
Williams then “went down the rabbit hole” and started absorbing information about the voice-over industry, looking up his favorite characters to learn who voiced them. He eventually made a demo, which landed him an agent and brought gigs.
When he felt accomplished was when he landed his first gig with Cartoon Network.
“It, unfortunately, didn’t get past the pilot episode, but the fact that Cartoon Network acknowledged me and I was able to work for them was amazing,” he said.
Williams also started taking voice acting classes. He said, before, he was essentially learning on the job. He learned it wasn’t just something that made you famous; it was a craft.
“It’s something you have to train for, a skill you have to develop,” he said. “I love it. It’s just so much fun getting to play pretend for a living.”
Williams said his dream is to play an original character that is as iconic as SpongeBob SquarePants, and he would love to voice the lead protagonist hero in an anime.
His said lessons from Hardin County still are with him, though.
“It humbled me and gave me that southern hospitality,” he said. “It just taught me to be a really good-old southern, polite young man from the south, that’s what I attribute to Hardin County.”
He encouraged young people to follow their dreams, no matter where they’re from.
“I found out what I wanted to do at a young age, so if you have that dream of being an actor or entertainer, don’t’ let the fact that you’re from a small town stop you,” he said.
And he said to use negativity as fuel.
“I was teased a lot for having these dreams,” he said. “I was made fun of, people talked about my voice and made fun of it, but I just used that as fuel so I could prove them wrong.
“If you are getting made fun of for what your dream is, don’t let it get you down,” he added. “High school, middle school is temporary. You still have your whole life ahead of you after that, and you can make it whatever you want it to be.”
