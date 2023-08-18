Grammy Award-nominated rapper and Kentucky native Jack Harlow will kick off his third annual “No Place Like Home — The Kentucky Tour” on Nov. 24 at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The tour, which concludes Dec. 3 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, totals six shows.
“We are super excited about this,” said Jeff Esposito, general manager of the Sportscenter and Owensboro Convention Center for OVG360, the firm that manages the facilities. “I think it’s going to be one of the biggest concerts we’ve seen here in a while.”
Originally from Louisville, Harlow hit mainstream success with the 2020 single “Whats Poppin,” which peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and earned the Louisville native his first Grammy nomination for “Best Rap Performance.” His debut album, “Thats What They All Say,” peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Albums chart.
His most recent record, “Jackman.,” was released in April.
Tickets for the tour will be available through advance registration, which is open until 10:59 p.m. Aug. 20, with presales beginning Aug. 22.
Once registration closes, fans will be selected at random to receive a code for access to presales.
A limited number of tickets will be available during a general sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com/jackharlow.
More from this section
Esposito said when Harlow began planning his Kentucky tour, the booking giant Live Nation reached out to OVG360 for venues.
“We are the first stop,” Esposito said, “and our sister building (in Lexington) is the last stop. This came about because the artist wanted to take care of his fans in Kentucky.
“Live Nation is a major concert promoter. We hope this is the first of many opportunities, and we are certainly happy to be working with Live Nation.”
OVG360 is hoping to bring similarly large shows to Owensboro in the future, Esposito said.
“We are always working to bring in the biggest show we possibly can,” Esposito said. “We like to book a little bit of something for everyone, so we don’t stick to one genre.”
Esposito said another concert will be announced soon.
“I can confirm another one that I can’t talk about,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.