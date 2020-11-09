The City of Hartford is seeking community input about what residents would like to see at Ellis Park, which Mayor George Chinn said has been neglected for too long.
While the project to revive Ellis Park is still in the planning stages, Chinn said the city wants to create something the community will be proud of. A survey has been released asking residents what they want out of Ellis Park.
The city originally planned an event at Ellis Park Saturday, Nov. 7 for residents to voice their concerns about the park and what they would like to see incorporated into the renovations. However, due to high COVID-19 numbers in Ohio County, the city announced that it would postpone the event.
“Ellis Park … was purchased with the idea of providing a recreational area for citizens of Hartford, but it’s been neglected and unused for quite a few years,” Chinn said. “It’s just a long overdue project.”
Some amenities residents have asked for so far, according to Chinn, are basketball and tennis courts, walking paths, a dog park, splash pads and a pavilion. However the city is still in the planning process and potential park amenities depend heavily on what kind of funding is available, he said.
Chinn said the city council will likely seek grant money to help build the park and he expects the city to put up at least half of the cost. A master plan will have to be formulated and a design drawn. He said it could be a year or two before any work starts on the park.
“I think it could be a long process,” Chinn said. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”
Regardless of how long it may take, Chinn said the city wants to build something the community can be proud of and wants residents involved in the process along the way.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
