Harvest Baptist of Owensboro will host its “Living Christmas Story: More Than Just a Manger” living nativity drive-thru event from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the church, 4430 Old Calhoun Road.

The event will also have a walk-thru option from 5-6 p.m. each day — maximum group of 25 people, weather permitting and by reservation — for visitors to get up close to the eight scenes on display.

