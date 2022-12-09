Harvest Baptist of Owensboro will host its “Living Christmas Story: More Than Just a Manger” living nativity drive-thru event from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the church, 4430 Old Calhoun Road.
The event will also have a walk-thru option from 5-6 p.m. each day — maximum group of 25 people, weather permitting and by reservation — for visitors to get up close to the eight scenes on display.
Greg Dowdy, pastor at Harvest Baptist, said this is the second year the church has offered the event, which saw an “incredible” response during its debut in 2021.
“Last year, we had 217 cars with 787 people that came through (over) two nights,” he said. “We were very pleased with how many people from the community came out.”
Dowdy said the motivation to host the event is multifaceted.
“Obviously, the last couple of years, with everything that we’ve dealt with as a society, from COVID, to political tensions and elections and just the stress of everyday life,” he said, “when you think about it, the promise of the Messiah has brought hope to people for literally hundreds and hundreds of years — literally millennia.”
Dowdy said the event is “somewhat of a presentation of the life of Christ,” with six scenes being connected to the Christmas story. The last two scenes will include the three crosses and the empty tomb, respectively.
There will be live characters and animals at each scene.
“We have a speaker system at each scene (with) the Bible narration,” he said. “The characters kind of pantomime the animation or the movements of it.”
The goal of the event, Dowdy said, is to “ignite hope and for people to experience the true meaning of Christmas.”
