The halls of the Senior Community Center were packed with people on Saturday as the center kicked off its second annual Harvest Bash.
“It’s blowing us away,” said Becky Barnhart, executive director of the center. “We didn’t expect this many people.”
Barnhart said the response has been “incredible.”
“The rooms have been packed all day,” she said. “We learned a lot from last year so we were more organized this year.”
The event was a fundraiser for the center, and Barnhart said the money raised will go toward programming for the seniors.
Owensboro resident Debra Martin attended the Saturday event, which she said had been enjoyable.
“They have a lot of cute items in the silent auction,” she said. “There are also games for the kids and bingo inside with baked goods.”
Martin said she had never been to the center prior to Saturday, but she liked what she saw.
“Events like this are important because people can see what the senior center is,” she said. “A lot of people don’t know that it’s here or what it offers.”
After visiting the center, Martin said she plans to return.
“I’m going to sign up for some of the exercise classes,” she said. “Everyone has been nice and everyone has smiled. It’s a peaceful place.”
Jeannie Turner, from Owensboro, said this was her first time at the center but picked up an application to volunteer after attending the Harvest Bash.
“It’s been very interesting and good for our community and seniors,” she said. “It’s a good way to bring in new members.”
Turner said the event was a way to bring awareness to the center and its seniors.
“I’ve liked meeting and communicating with the seniors here,” she said. “I want to get more involved with the senior events in the community and make things happen for them.”
Offering more activities and working to get a new senior center are issues that Turner said she wants to help with.
“The senior center is one of the main things for me,” she said. “I want to bring in new businesses and help get a new center.”
