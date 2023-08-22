Mark Hatlestad joined the Owensboro Symphony in 2014 and fives years later, he was named principal violist.
On Monday, the symphony announced Hatlestad will now take on a new role — youth orchestra conductor.
“The youth orchestra is an important experience that every student should have access to,” Hatlestad said. “This is an opportunity for me to work with Owensboro students to provide them with experiences and to expand their repertoire.”
Hatlestad said self-expression is very important for students.
“The orchestra provides an opportunity for students to see a direct correlation with the work they put in and the improvements they make over time,” he said. “It’s personally fulfilling to see that.”
Gwyn Payne, CEO of the Owensboro Symphony, said Hatlestad’s appointment is a testament to his “exceptional musical skills and experience.”
“Under his guidance, the youth orchestra program is sure to continue providing an outstanding opportunity for aspiring musicians to develop their skills and love for orchestral music,” Payne said.
Auditions for the youth orchestra will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Owensboro Symphony, 211 East Second Street.
Rehearsals for the youth orchestra begin Sept. 18 with the first concert slated for Nov. 20.
“We will take anyone who is passionate,” Hatlestad said. “We don’t want the students to be scared or intimidated; we just want to hear where they are at to know what projects would be fulfilling.”
Troy Quinn, music director and conductor of the Owensboro Symphony, said the youth orchestra is an “excellent opportunity” for young musicians to receive specialized training.
“The program is dedicated to helping students grow and succeed in their musical pursuits,” he said. “Those who participate in the program have the potential to achieve great things and make a positive impact on the world through their love of music.”
For more information about the youth orchestra program and to schedule auditions, email Hatlestad at mark@owensborosymphony.org.
