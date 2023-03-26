The table was set for dinner at Katrina Craig’s booth Saturday morning at the Owensboro Convention Center, but the food was not for the fainthearted.
Craig, who makes Halloween decor and had come from Louisville to sell her artwork at the “Fear Expo Live” haunted house trade show, was selling shockingly realistic-looking plates of diseases and disastrous food — grub-infested macaroni and cheese, mice in the fried rice, maggoty milkshakes, bloody chopsticks in gory takeout boxes and frozen margaritas garnished with eyeballs.
The decorations were amazingly realistic, which is what Craig was hoping to accomplish.
“When I go to haunted houses, the food you see doesn’t look like food,” Craig said. “So I thought, ‘Why can’t zombies have real food, too?’ ”
Craig’s business, Halloween Life, was one of more than 100 prop, mask, costume and set makers that filled the convention center Saturday.
The expo is open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, but the focus of the event is to bring creators together with people who run haunted houses. Haunted houses aren’t just something the local Jaycees do for a weekend in October anymore. Haunted houses are a huge business, and even places like Universal Studios and the Six Flags chain of theme parks turn themselves into haunted playgrounds every autumn.
A giant pumpkin-headed snake creature presided near the show floor entrance. Masks, moldy skeletons and Halloween merchandise adorned the tables. Artificial fog wafted from large fog machines. In a separate wing lit with black lights, 3-D glasses made masks and paintings float uncannily.
Cassandra Bressler and Kevin Sandlin, who run Scare Co. Creations, traveled from Beattyville to sell their custom-made costumes and patches. Bressler and Brenda Rice create the costumes — mostly clown suits, with the occasional demonic nun or bishop thrown in — while Sandlin adds the finishing touches, which usually involves a dousing of fake blood.
“We make it pretty and do all the work, and he destroys it all,” Bresslin said. When Bresslin was starting out, embroidery was her business, and Halloween costumes were just a sideline. But that changed when costume sales took off.
“This is full-time,” Sandlin said. “Once we got to a certain point, it was ‘all hands on deck.’ ”
Although the expo was just getting started on its second day Saturday morning, the event had already been a success for Scare Co. Creations.
“Our sales alone (Friday) in three hours were half of what we made last year,” Sandlin said.
Kent Kidwell, of Mortal Remains, was selling full-body costumes of zombies and swamp monsters. Kidwell manned the booth, while his sons roamed the aisle in zombie suits, with articulated mouths and snapped and growled.
The family drove from Joplin, Missouri, for the event. Like Bressler, Kidwell’s costume business has grown from a side project to his main business.
“Halloween is full-year for us; Halloween is nonstop,” Kidwell said. There is large Halloween market, he said.
“People who are really into Halloween are fanatical,” he said. “It’s fun for us. It’s very imaginative. You have to consistently stay on top of new trends.”
While the family uses molds for the general costume, each costume is detailed by hand, Kidwell said.
“It takes a lot of art,” he said.
Michael Santos, business manager for Midnight Studios FX, traveled from Arizona to showcase full-size werewolf and monster props. Santos said the company has had works in numerous theme park Halloween events and has designed props for the movie industry.
“People will see our stuff from Tokyo to Saudi Arabia,” he said.
The business was started by Santos’ son in a garage and has grown exponentially, Santos said.
“We have about 150 movie credits,” he said. “A term we use a lot is ‘hyper-realistic.’ ”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
