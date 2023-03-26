The table was set for dinner at Katrina Craig’s booth Saturday morning at the Owensboro Convention Center, but the food was not for the fainthearted.

Craig, who makes Halloween decor and had come from Louisville to sell her artwork at the “Fear Expo Live” haunted house trade show, was selling shockingly realistic-looking plates of diseases and disastrous food — grub-infested macaroni and cheese, mice in the fried rice, maggoty milkshakes, bloody chopsticks in gory takeout boxes and frozen margaritas garnished with eyeballs.

