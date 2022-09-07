Tucked up in my living room I sit in a big chair I had no need for, but purchased anyway, and it has become my writing place. My living room is odd, spanning the entire front of my house, and it doesn’t make sense in any objective way. I am told the family that built the house, back when my little street was the end of town, had a grand piano, and where I sit now is where the piano sat when the house was new, sometime in the mid-1920s.

A grand piano, baby or otherwise, is the only way to make sense of the room.

