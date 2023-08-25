The Owensboro Convention Center started going to the dogs Thursday as the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club took over 92,000-square-feet of the first floor and beyond for the four-day River Valley Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Shows.
Participating canines and handlers wasted no time getting prepped for the ring when the doors opened for spectators at 8:30 a.m.
One of the earliest competitors of the day was Sandra Renfro of Burnside, a 16- to 17-year dog show veteran who showed her 6-month-old bulldog Sylvi.
Renfro was introduced to the dog show world when she got her second bulldog, Hoagy, and took the suggestion of her veterinarian to test the waters.
“Our vet (had) bulldogs in his past and he said, ‘Oh my god, this dog is fabulous. You should show it,’ ” she said. “And I thought ‘OK.’ I took a mini-retirement so I had some time ….”
Though Renfro said Hoagy never won a show, they both got “hooked.”
“He loved to show,” she said. “He just had such attitude, and it was one of those out-of-body experiences ….”
It also helped Renfro find something she found joy in.
“I had four sons and they all played sports, and at some point I’m like, ‘I need something for me,’ ” she said.
Through the years, Renfro has come to appreciate aspects outside of the competitive nature of the events.
“I enjoy the people I’ve met, (I) enjoy the atmosphere,” she said. “We’re all so different, but we’re all the same because we love our dogs, and we want to show people that we love our dogs.”
Barbara Reisinger of Scottsdale, Arizona, has been showing dogs for 10 years.
On Thursday, she decided to have Squishy and Diva, her two 8-month-old Basenjis, be put into the spotlight for the first time.
Carole Kirk of Paris, Kentucky, was on hand helping the dogs make their ring debut shortly after noon.
“I’ve been in the breed for 33 years, and several years ago Barbara and her husband purchased a puppy from us,” Kirk said. “It’s been a collaboration of breeding, and families and showing — even on opposite sides of the country.”
Though Reisinger said nerves were setting in before going in front of the judges, she wasn’t concerned about coming out on top of the leaderboard.
“I think it’s really important to have the attitude that we just want to have a fun, positive experience,” Reisinger said Thursday. “Today, we don’t care about ribbons or points. … We want them to have a great experience (and) a fun time.”
The event, which is celebrating its 10th year at the convention center, is slated to see a total of 3,699 show dogs from several countries competing.
Cindi Bosley, show chair, finds the location to be “one of the top venues in the country for a dog show,” considering the event is held indoors and offers an abundance of convenience for visitors.
“We get a lot of positive feedback from our exhibitors, from the handlers, from all over the country in regards to the facility,” she said. “... A lot of the exhibitors like the fact that they can park, and sometimes, not even leave the parking lot because of the trolley that provides them transportation to the downtown restaurants. They’re able to stay in the hotels that are adjoining the convention center ….
“It makes life easy for those that are traveling from all over the U.S.”
While there was initial concern regarding attendance due to the Great American Dog Show (GADS) in Chicago this weekend, the Owensboro event will only see 77 fewer dogs compared to last year’s total of 3,776 according to registrations on file.
Bosley feels it has not made a significant impact.
“Obviously, they have a choice which location they choose to go,” she said, “and we feel like they’re here because of our judging panel and our facility.”
Bosley highlighted the “very diverse” judging panel for this year’s event as one of the main draws.
“We have judges here from all over the U.S.,” she said, “and they are some of the top judges in the country.”
River Valley Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Shows will run through Sunday, Aug. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m. daily.
“Best in Show” winners are to be announced each day.
General admission is $5. Children under 12 and people 60 and over are admitted for $3.
Spectators are welcome to observe the judging of the dogs, along with watching the handlers during the grooming and conditioning process.
Vendors will also be on-site selling specialty dog items along with clothing and jewelry for people.
Dogs not competing are not allowed Baby strollers are not allowed due to safety concerns.
For more information, visit orckc.com/river-valley-cluster.
