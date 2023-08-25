The Owensboro Convention Center started going to the dogs Thursday as the Owensboro River City Kennel Club and Southern Indiana Kennel Club took over 92,000-square-feet of the first floor and beyond for the four-day River Valley Cluster AKC All Breed Dog Shows.

Participating canines and handlers wasted no time getting prepped for the ring when the doors opened for spectators at 8:30 a.m.

