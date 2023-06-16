I let it be known a few years back that I strongly believe that every home should have a usable front porch.
And I firmly believe that’s a very good commitment.
I was born many years ago in a house with a front porch, and I still believe it was the best place in the world for a little boy and his mom to start a relationship that would make anything less look like a wasteful existence.
Mom liked to say I made her look like the best mother around. She was right.
Anyway, that porch only lasted for the first 10 years of my life, and I didn’t have another until my late bride and I purchased the home I now live in some 45 years ago. And it looks like it has a baby porch that stopped growing the day the house was built.
And that’s okay.
My little porch and step was all concrete until my then-neighbor and former classmate Martin Bumm halted a walk with his wife, Mary Ruth, and politely told me something needed to be done to make my porch look better.
With that said, he told me what kind and what color of bricks to purchase, along with the ingredients for the mortar, and he would do the rest.
The next day my porch — and the house — had a much improved look, and I was one happy dude.
And what is my insistence on porches all about?
I think a porch is a great avenue for avoiding boredom, for making friends with neighbors walking down the sidewalk and eliminating some of the time wasted watching television.
I’ve got a neighbor with a nice porch, but they seldom are seen sitting on it. I was temped to go over and tell them what a great resting and entertainment place it is, but I decided to establish a new standard for minding my own business.
So with room for only one chair, I spend quite a bit of time on my porch, and lately I’ve been using some of that time figuring out a way to do away with politics.
Yes, I know I promised early on not to mess with politics in this column, but I’ve decided I don’t want to spend what life I have left trying to figure out where and when politics will step aside and how something better will take over.
Just a little bit of something better would be like turning a small pond into the world’s largest ocean.
And I don’t mean to punish all political participants with my paddle of disgust.
You see, I gained all of this knowledge by sitting on my small front porch and not sitting in front of a television and getting a degree in some of its allowable nonsense.
Have a nice weekend, and just take me for what I’m worth.
