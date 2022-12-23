“Happy Birthday, Dave,”
“Merry Christmas, Dave.”
And so it goes every year at this time.
So what’s wrong with that?
Nothing really, if you stop to consider the various circumstances that have a bearing on life in general.
And some of those circumstances can be great, some average and others on the undesirable side.
I know of an aging old man who was born December 19 some 91 years ago. It was not until three or four years passed that he realized a December 19 birthday was too close to December 25.
In a home loaded with love but managed by poverty, that was not a rewarding circumstance. Of course, that was a long time ago, and poor conditions slowly gave way to improvements.
I’m pretty familiar with the fellow in question here and reliving it is no longer a critical point in life. He manages to pay bills, has a closet filled with clothes and only a very few places to wear them to and a church just around the corner.
More from this section
He’s not proud that he’s outlived every other member of his family because that would be the same as saying he’s glad they’re not still around. No way.
Those great people never worried about when my birthday was as far as Christmas was concerned. If they wanted to get me something, the time of year was not a factor. My brother, Bob, gave me a catcher’s glove when he found out I was without one. My sister, Louise, bought me a guitar when I joined the Navy and when she thought I was destined for a musical career. My sister, Virgie, gave me a new place to live when she decided I needed a new and better option for improving my life. That gift pushed me in the direction of a long and rewarding career in journalism.
None of those gifts had anything to do with my birthday being close to Christmas.
So my birthday came and went last Monday, and all I did was get a year older.
By the way, I got out of baseball when I moved out of the neighborhood and never used the glove again. Somebody broke into my locker aboard the U.S.S. Roanoke and took my guitar, ending my music career. And I’m still writing columns.
My sons Marty and Kelly gave me a fantastic TV-watching chair that is also good for napping, and Christmas is still four days away.
So why all of the fuss about birthday dates?
So have a super Christmas, and if you want to give me something 10 or 15 years from now, have at it.
