Today, Ben Hawes Park is a quiet city park with wooded hiking and biking trails, a golf course, ball fields, picnic shelters, a Soap Box Derby track and a playground.
But it could have been so much more.
It was Christmas Eve 1974.
And Kentucky Gov. Wendell H. Ford, who was about to leave office to take his newly won seat in the U.S. Senate, came home to Owensboro with a present.
The state had just bought the 10-year-old Ben Hawes Park for $782,920, he said.
The park, Ford said, would be expanded to 1,400 acres with a lodge, riding stables, cottages and campgrounds.
The initial phase would cost $2.75 million, with the completed park costing $6 million to $7 million.
Ford told a news conference that the state would expand the park to 1,400 acres, linking it with a marina to be built on the Ohio River near Little Hurricane Island.
But on Dec. 30, 1974, Gov. Julian Carroll, on his third day in office, froze all state construction money for 90 days.
In July 1976, the Carroll administration completed its $15,000 study of the park’s needs and proposed a $1 million wave pool there.
It would have been the fourth in the nation.
The only idea of Ford’s that stayed in the state plans was a campground with 100 sites.
Only 75 to 100 acres of additional land would be needed for that, the study said.
But the campground was never added, and the wave pool hit a financial snag as costs rose to $1.6 million.
So, the wave pool idea was shelved in October 1979.
In the early 1980s, Gov. John Y. Brown Jr.’s administration shifted the money Ford had left for Hawes Park to other accounts.
Through the years, city officials pushed Frankfort to improve the park.
But the money was never found.
In 1991, a development plan prepared by the University of Kentucky’s College of Business and Economics called for spending $8.5 million on the park — including $2.4 million to buy 870 adjacent acres.
That plan, which would have been done in phases, called for the development of a 30-acre swimming lake and a 120-acre lake with a floating dock with 20 boat slips.
Pedal boats, small sailboats and fishing boats with electric motors would be able to use the lake, the plan said.
It called for 16 semi-primitive campsites, 20 RV campsites, more hiking trails and several primitive campsites for scouting groups.
There was also a 250-seat outdoor theater or “campfire meeting area” along with more restrooms and picnic pavilions.
And the plan called for a new park entrance to the east of the existing entrance, a horse stable with 16 stalls and five miles of riding trails.
The study also proposed creating an overlook on the north side of the park and building 20 cabins.
Again, nothing happened.
In 1999, city and county officials touted a plan to add 250 acres to the park, bringing total acreage to 547.
They wanted the land to be used to add a 15-acre lake for fishing and boating, 50 campsites with utilities, a primitive campground, hiking and mountain-bike trails, a coal mining museum using an original mine shaft entrance, three picnic shelters, showers and restrooms, a playground, a commons area for nighttime group activities, parking and a boat ramp.
Again, it never happened.
But by 2003, a four-mile series of interconnecting hiking and biking trails had been constructed and the state had added 260 acres on the west side of the park.
Finally, in 2010, the city bought the park and the state office building downtown from the state.
They wanted the building for what’s now the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum but had to take the park to get the building.
So, once again, Ben Hawes became a city park.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
