VINCENNES, Ind. — A Hawesville man was injured and a Vincennes, Indiana, man died Friday night after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 41 at St. Thomas Road.
An Indiana State Police press release said that Evan James Twitty, 18, dies in the crash.
Preliminary investigation showed Twitty was driving a 2006 Honda CRV eastbound on St. Thomas Road approaching U.S. 41.
The release states, for unknown reasons, Twitty failed to yield the right away and drove into the path of a 2016 International tractor-trailer that was traveling north on U.S. 41.
The tractor-trailer left the roadway on the east side and overturned. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Paul Brandle, 49, of Hawesville, Kentucky, had to be extricated by fire department personnel.
He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Twitty was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene by Knox County Coroner Brian Hagen.
