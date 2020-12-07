Hawesville's Riverview Restaurant closed

The Riverview Restaurant, a Hawesville landmark since 1968, has closed.
Anita Arison, the manager, said Nov. 27 was the last day.
She said several factors were involved and having to close the dining room for weeks at a time because of the coronavirus pandemic “sure didn’t help anything.”
Emery Stutzman Jr., who bought the restaurant a little over a year ago, said the pandemic and the forced closure of dining rooms was what led to his decision to close permanently.
The restaurant, he said, is for sale.
Anyone interested in buying it can contact him, Stutzman said.
Richard Austin Powers opened the restaurant on U.S. 60 east of Hawesville in September 1968.
It sat on a high bluff overlooking the Ohio River and the then-new Cannelton Locks and Dam.
So, he called it Riverview Restaurant.
His slogan, which was used to the end, was “Best restaurant around by a ‘DAM’ site!”
In 1994, Kentucky rebuilt U.S. 60 to bypass many towns, including downtown Hawesville.
The new highway also bypassed the Riverview Restaurant, which is now at 2220 Indian Lake Drive.
More than 100 people posted condolences on the restaurant’s Facebook page after it announced the closing.
“This makes me so sad,” Lorrie Miller wrote. “My mom and I loved to eat there. The view is amazing. So sad what COVID has done for small restaurants.
“I had hoped to stop by next trip to Hawesville,” Mary Storm-Fisher wrote. “We had excellent service last time we were passing through and I thank you. Wishing you all the best!”
The restaurant had several owners in its 52 years.
Gary Fuchs bought it from Powers in 1980.
In 1992, he sold the restaurant to Mack and Terry Lindsey.
They sold it to Danita and Mike Bozarth in 2000.
In 2016, the Bozarths sold it to Jeremy Chappel.
Now, Stutzman is hoping someone else will want to own it.
