Owensboro Downtown LLC, the Matt Hayden company that owns the Alorica Building at 234 Frederica St., has filed suit against Alorica in an effort to get the California-based company to agree to terminate its lease and leave the building so Bell Bank Home Mortgage can move in.
The suit, filed in Daviess Circuit Court and transferred to U.S. District Court, says that the owners and Alorica entered into the lease on Sept. 1, 2016, for the second, third, fourth and fifth floors.
It says that during the COVID-19 pandemic in early- to mid-2020, Alorica’s employees began working remotely, leaving the building unoccupied.
In an affidavit filed Monday, Hayden said, “Under the current economic conditions and declining demand for office space in the post-COVID-19 real estate environment, credit-worthy tenants willing to lease tens of thousands of square feet of office space are difficult to come by and even more difficult to retain.”
He said that last September, Alorica offered $850,000 to be released from its lease on the building.
Hayden said in a prepared statement that Alorica hired his Gulfstream Commercial Services to find a company to take over the lease and the company found Bell Bank, which he has worked to get into the building.
The affidavit says that Hayden had expected to receive $7 million from Alorica by the time the lease was up.
The suit says that on Feb. 16 of this year, Hayden offered Alorica a buyout of its lease for $925,000
The suit says Alorica counter-offered a buyout of $795,000.
It says that the Hayden accepted that offer, saving Alorica more than $1 million.
The suit says that on Feb. 15, Owensboro Downtown LLC entered into a lease with Bell Bank for part of the space formerly occupied by Alorica.
But, it says, Alorica then said it disagreed with some of the details in the termination agreement.
And since then, the suit says, Alorica has failed to pay the rent due and vacate the premises.
The suit says that action has cost the owners more than $5.5 million and it is asking the court for “fair and reasonable” compensation for its losses.
Sunny Yu, spokeswoman for Alorica, said in an email, “Our policy is that we do not comment on pending litigation.”
A statement from Hayden’s companies on Monday said, “Bell Bank is a fantastic organization and its move to Owensboro would truly be a win-win-win-win: a win for Alorica — which would save upwards of $1 million in rent and expenses; a win for the Owensboro community which would have a huge number of new jobs, tax revenue and activity in our downtown; a win for the building owner, OWB Downtown LLC, which would have a new tenant to fill the empty space; and a win for Bell Bank, which will thrive given the talent we have in Owensboro to further the Bank’s business plans.”
It added, “With office buildings all over the country left empty following the pandemic and current economic conditions, it defies logic as to why Alorica would not honor its agreement with the landlord and openly support a deal that saves Alorica a significant amount of money while simultaneously advancing the best interests of the community where Alorica’s home-based employees reside.”
Mayor Tom Watson said, “We have a hole downtown (in the Alorica Building) that we need to fill. They aren’t in the building and Bell Bank is in a hurry to move in.”
He said, “It’s almost like they’re trying to hold us hostage. I don’t understand. It’s a chance for them to get out of their lease.”
Watson said Alorica never delivered on the promises it made the city about the number of employees it would hire when it came to town.
The company had said it would eventually employ 840 people.
But last year, Alorica said it had 250 Owensboro employees here who were working from home.
“I’m excited about Bell Bank coming,” Watson said.
Bell Bank of Fargo, North Dakota, said last month that it will open a mortgage servicing office in the building this summer.
And Owensboro Downtown LLC wants the building to be ready before then.
Bell Bank’s plans will create a $50 million impact in the community, Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said at the time of the announcement.
She said the company will occupy the third, fourth and fifth floors of the building over the next five years.
And she said there’s a possibility that the company will need the second floor as well.
Bell Bank expects to have 37 employees by the end of the year and 178 by the end of 2026.
“I’m very excited to have them in the community and filling up the Alorica Building again,” Johnson said during the announcement.
Bob Smiley, Bell’s senior vice president/mortgage servicing director, said the bank looked at several large cities including Phoenix and St. Louis, but decided to locate the new office in Owensboro.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.