Whitesville’s family operated Hayden Farms is gearing up for the third annual installment of its Fall Farm Market later this month.
While Hayden Farms has been in operation since 1983, the idea of a farmers market to celebrate the fall season and highlight local crafters is relatively new.
“This will be our third year and it was just an idea of my wife’s to kind of showcase what our community has to offer when it comes to small business and the talent that our small business have,” owner Daniel Hayden said Tuesday.
The event is scheduled to be 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Hayden Farms at 1195 New Cut Road in Whitesville.
Entry for the event is free and parking cost $5 per vehicle.
While Hayden Farms is known for its poultry and beef operation, a wide range of vendors are expected to participate in the event this year.
“It has grown tremendously from the first year to the second year,” Hayden said. “We had three vendors and 100 people show up the first year. The second year we had 32 vendors and between 1,500 and 1,800 people attend.
Hayden, along with his wife Danielle, are hoping to see about double the amount of attendees during this year’s event, which will feature between 60 and 70 vendors.
“We have food trucks here, we have custom lemonade stands and then we have all sorts of craftspeople who have made a business out of their talent,” Hayden said.
One of those vendors is Forston Farms of Hatfield, Indiana. Located just across the river from Owensboro, Forston Farms specializes in local honey as well as handmade beeswax based skin-care products.
Co-owner Cheryl Forston operates the business alongside her husband Bob.
“My husband has always been interested in honey bees,” Forston said. “He started raising bees about 10 or 12 years ago and it just ballooned into extra hives and more honey than we could use so we started selling the honey.”
All that honey left the couple with the leftover beeswax, and Forston ended up developing a line of skincare products, soaps and essential oils utilizing the beeswax.
This year will be the couple’s second year showcasing their products at the Fall Farm Market.
“We did attend last year and there were quite a few members of the public who came out to participate,” she said. “It is a family friendly place and that is the kind of place we like to participate in.”
Forston said events like Hayden Farms Fall Farm Market are important because they provide small business with an outlet to not only sell their handmade products, but also with an opportunity to promote their business with the public.
Hayden said some products guests at the event can expect to see include handmade earrings, custom tee-shirts, local produce meat and flowers.
“You will see a wide variety of products offered by small businesses throughout this area,” he said.
For more information about the Hayden Farms Fall Farm Market and the vendors scheduled to attend, visit the Hayden Farms Facebook page.
