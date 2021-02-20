The area between Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Gateway Commons in eastern Daviess County is heating up.

Matt Hayden is considering adding a multi-family development — Senior Green LLC — at the corner of the new Fairview Drive extension and Hayden Road.

And Chase Kelley, a Bowling Green Realtor with Coldwell Banker and 5ive Financial LLC, won rezoning recently for a 128-unit apartment complex on 9.1 acres at the corner of Daniels Lane and Hayden Road.

Both projects are within walking distance of Meadow Lands Elementary School and near the future Daviess County Middle School.

In his presentation to the planning commission, Kelley said the complex, which doesn’t yet have a name, will be built in eight 16-plex units.

He said it will have a clubhouse, pool, playground and dog park.

But Kelley said Tuesday that it will be another month or so before he will be able to say more about the project.

He said the location is good.

“A lot of things are happening out there,” Kelley said.

The Senior Green proposed project is on the other side of Meadow Lands.

Fairview Drive is being extended to Hayden Road at the eastern entrance to Gateway Commons to provide better access for the new $28.2-million middle school, which is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2022.

Senior Green, the proposed multi-family complex, would be on the east side of Fairview at Hayden Road.

Last year, the city annexed 22.799 acres for Senior Green.

Ed Ray, chief operating officer of Gulfstream Commercial Services, one of Hayden’s companies, said that project could also include some commercial development.

He said a decision hasn’t been made on how many apartments might go in there.

