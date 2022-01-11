In the first meeting of the new year, the Hopkins County Board of Education approved a change to public participation during open meetings.
The public is still allowed to speak during the public comments section of the meeting, but there are a few new guidelines in place.
The public can only speak about topics on the agenda, and they will need to fill out a form to request to speak by noon the day of the meeting. The form will be available on the district website three days before the meeting.
What has not changed is the three-minute time limit each person speaking will be allowed, and the board will not answer any questions during the meeting. The board or superintendent may reach out after the meeting if a response is required.
In a previous news release, the board said the reasoning for the change is to keep the focus on agenda items, while still allowing the public to provide their input.
One of the first items on the agenda for the school board was to elect a new board chairman and vice board chairman.
Steve Faulk, who was the vice board chairman, was nominated and unanimously approved to become chairman. Shannon Embry, a board member, was nominated and unanimously approved to become the new vice board chairman.
Faulk thanked former board Chairman John Osborne for his year of serving as chairman of the school board.
“It has been a hard year, and you have done an outstanding job,” he said. “We know where your heart is.”
During the meeting, the school board went into a closed session to discuss the potential appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee, member, or student. There was no action taken when the board resumed open session.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
- heard and approved the second reading of the 2022-2023 traditional and variable school calendars.
- presented the “Remember Your Why” award to Megan Rice, a HCS bus driver, for her dedication to her kids and her willingness to help during hard times.
- approved a payment invoice to LE Gregg Associates in the amount of $6,309.50 for their engineering services on the new Hanson Elementary School.
- approved to award the bid for three surplus stick welders to Jerry Russ for $300 each.
- approved the 2022-2023 draft budget.
- approved to accept the School Facilities Construction Commission Offer of Assistance in the amount of $43,437, which will go towards the schools facilities and bonding capacity.
- approved to request school emergency day waivers for all Hopkins County Schools due to the tornado destruction for the week of Dec. 13-17.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.