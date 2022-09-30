Many fun events are set for the weekend. On Saturday Oct. 1, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Hopkinsville Community College is set to host the Pathfinder Car Cruise-in Saturday afternoon.
Christian County patrons and those of surrounding counties are welcomed to come out for a grand time.
The event will be held on the Hopkinsville campus, in the rear parking lot straight from the North Drive entrance. There will be a wide variety of cars on display, live music by The Rusty Strings, food trucks, as well as academic program information from HCC’s professional/technical division and more.
This year’s cruise-in will be free for the public to attend as well as those interested in joining the car collection. Vehicles may register onsite on Saturday during the day of the event and beforehand.
Awards will be given in the categories of Chevy, Ford, Chrysler, Orphan and President’s Choice. The one-of-a-kind awards will be designed and created by HCC’s Computerized Manufacturing & Machining and 3D Digital Printing Technology students.
Saturday will be a time for fun and entertainment, car building ideas, socialization, potential car deals and overall just a good time.
Auto shows and cruises are meant for everyone to attend and enjoy. A majority of the people attracted to this event are car lovers. The shows provide a unique opportunity to explore all types of automobiles in the market.
Car shows also attract people who work on cars professionally or as a hobby as well as those with a keen sense of history, fashion, or technology.
The weather is set for clear sunny skies over the weekend with many events around town.
Feel free to drop by Hopkinsville Community College Cruise In and take a look at all of the vehicles set to fill the grounds of the campus as well learn information about the College for those interested in going back to school.
The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. Much information will be shared at Saturday’s Cruise in for those interested in more than the car show.
Though Hopkinsville is known as a small town, the City is also known for the unity and fellowship shared at all of the events held throughout the years.
Hopkinsville Community College is located at 720 North Drive.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, call Bob Smith 270-707-3892.
