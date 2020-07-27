Hancock County Public Library broke ground for the construction of the new Lewisport branch in late June, according to HCPL Director Tina Snyder.
The construction company working on the project is Jacobs Group General Contractors from Buckner.
The new branch location will be on Pell Street across from Lewisport City Hall, which currently houses a much smaller version of the Lewisport branch at 1,800 square feet.
Snyder said in October that plans for the new branch would include a one-story 8,500-square-foot building with kids’ and teens’ spaces, a study room, a large programming space, a community room, a local history room and a large living room area.
Spending was capped at $2.5 million by the HCPL board of directors and Snyder said it is expected to cost about $2.2 million.
The Pell Street space was the former location of Lewisport Elementary School. HCPL paid $88,454 for the building and grounds in August 2017. The demolition of the school, completed in early 2018, cost $65,562.
Snyder said the project is scheduled to be completed next April.
“We have 330 days. It has to be done by April 11th of 2021,” she said.
Snyder said the construction team is currently pouring footers and setting reinforcement steel in preparation for pouring concrete.
The first payment on the branch will be due in 2022.
Snyder said she hopes to see the library opening by June 2021 if everything goes according to plan.
“I’m not sure. I’m expecting probably June if all goes well, but it kind of depends on how everything goes as the project continues.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.