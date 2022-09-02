Bus 1

Hopkins County Schools bus driver Cindy Harris demonstrates the new communications system that has been installed on all district buses.

 Submitted photo

Hopkins County Schools has recently updated the communication devices used to track and communicate with school buses, hopefully make bus transportation safer for students.

Drew Taylor, HCS Chief Information Officer, said FirstNet exists because the government contracted AT&T to build a cellular network that first responders could use through emergencies to ensure connectivity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.