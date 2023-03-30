When I covered religion from 1975 to 1985, a lot of interesting preachers came through town.
The Rev. Jimmie Rodgers Snow, son of Country Music Hall of Famer Hank Snow, was one of the most interesting.
Almost every time you see a documentary about the early days of rock and roll, you’ll see a clip of Snow preaching fervently against the music’s beat.
He had lived the rock lifestyle, he said, and he knew the dangers.
In June 1980, he came to Owensboro to preach three nights at Faith Fellowship Church on New Hartford Road.
Snow was 44 then and said he had spent half of his life in show business and the other half in evangelism.
He had started performing when he was 3 on shows with his famous father.
When he was 17, Snow said he was making $400 a night, singing 25 minutes of the same songs and telling the same jokes.
By the time he was 22, Snow said he had developed problems with liquor and pills and had tried to commit suicide five times.
He had toured with Hank Williams and Elvis, he said.
More from this section
And there was a time when he was billed higher than Elvis on shows.
Snow said he and Elvis were roommates for awhile.
Elvis, he said, offered him a part in “King Creole,” one of his early movies.
But Snow left to return to Nashville, get married and start his ministry.
He founded Evangel Temple in 1965, and it soon drew a number of Nashville celebrities on Sunday mornings — and a lot of tourists wanting to see celebrities.
In 1971, Snow said, he played Pontius Pilate in Johnny Cash’s “Gospel Road.”
And while he was in Israel for the movie, he said he rebaptized Johnny and June Carter Cash in the Jordan River.
Snow said he preached and sang for the troops in Vietnam and was invited to pray in Congress the day before Richard Nixon resigned the presidency.
Like I said, he was one interesting man.
An internet search says Snow is still living at 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.