The National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) in the Rutgers Graduate School of Education released reports on Thursday that reflect the status of each state’s head start and early head start programs.
Early head start is for children ages three and under, including pregnant women. Head start is for children ages three to five.
Nationally, there were 257,000 fewer children enrolled in head start and 22,000 fewer enrolled in early head start due to COVID-19, the report states. In Kentucky, 2,860 fewer children enrolled in head start and 120 fewer enrolled in early head start.
Jeff Martin, director of head start for Audubon Area Community Services, said their program covers 16 counties in the western region of the state.
“Of those 16 counties, we are 100% enrolled in our early head start program, and we are 94% enrolled in our head start program,” he said. “It’s not because the children aren’t there, because they’re there. The staff is not there.”
Martin said staffing shortages are the main issue for Audubon’s head start program.
“This time last year I would have told you that before the Christmas break, Congress was going to pass universal preschool,” he said. “I followed it for a long time and they failed by one vote.”
Had Congress passed universal preschool, Martin said that would have had impactful changes.
“What it would have done for head start was that there was significant money in there to make pay raises similar to what the research is calling for,” he said. “We are underfunded compared to about anyone. The school systems aren’t rich but they have an additional tax base.”
NIEER proposed an additional $10 billion in federal funding to head start could bring all states up to the enrollment levels of the top five states for head start and early head start at the current per child rates. The report also suggests that providing $2.5 billion in added funding each year would improve salaries and raise quality.
Children in poverty enrolled in head start stalled at 40% nationally before the pandemic while early head start showed progress but reached less than 10% of eligible infants and toddlers, according to the study. Across Kentucky, 43% of children in poverty enrolled in head start and 9% enrolled in early head start.
The report states that funding per child and observed instructional quality in head start were lower in states with higher percentages of Black children enrolled, higher percentages of Black children in the total population and higher percentages of Black teachers in head start across the nation.
Specific data comparisons on estimated enrollment by race and ethnicity in Kentucky include:
• 44% of White children in poverty attend head start, compared to 25% of Black children in poverty, 13% of Asian children in poverty and 34% of children of other races in poverty.
• 23% of Hispanic/Latinx children in poverty attended head start compared to 44% of Non-Hispanic/Non-Latinx children.
• Early head start enrolled 9% of White children in poverty, 8% of Black children in poverty, 1% of Asian children in poverty and 9% of children of other races in poverty.
• Early head start enrolled 6% of Hispanic/Latinx compared to 10% of Non-Hispanic/Non-Latinx children in poverty.
In Audubon’s service area, 88% of families are white, 8% are Black, 1% are Asian and 3% are other races and ethnicities. From that, 61% of Audubon students are White and 16% are Black.
“It all depends on income, whoever that is,” Martin said. “There is a population out there where the mother is staying home and wants her child with her. Just because they’re eligible doesn’t mean they want to use the programs.”
Martin said to enter a head start program, families have to file an extensive information sheet.
“One of the things you have to provide is family income,” he said. “[Children in poverty is] the bulk of the kids we try to go after. They get first priority. We have a point system and whoever is next on the list is who we bring in.”
If a child is below 100% poverty, Martin said they are automatically eligible, along with children with identified disabilities or on SNAP benefits.
Joe Berry, executive director of the Public Life Foundation, said locally, Owensboro and Daviess County will look different compared to the rest of the nation because the population of white people in Kentucky is higher. That is also the same for poverty levels.
“Kentucky is a fairly high-poverty state,” he said. “The number of children in poverty is substantial, and I applaud the effort of [NIEER] to try to bring attention to that issue.”
Berry said the area of education, specifically early childhood education, has not received “a lot of attention” in recent years.
