New COVID-19 cases are still in gradual decline, according to data reported by the Green River District Health Department.
But according to Public Health Director Clay Horton, the community should still remain cautious.
On Friday, GRDHD reported 796 new cases were in the seven-county region between Feb. 8-10, slightly higher than Tuesday’s report for Feb. 4-7, though the low report, Horton said, was likely due to inclement weather conditions that delayed testing and reporting.
In Daviess County, 359 new cases were reported in for the same time frame of Feb. 8-10 with an incidence rate of 77.54 new cases per day on average per a population of 100,000.
The daily average for the entire region, according to GRDHD, is 263.3.
Despite a slightly higher case count than Tuesday’s report, averages are still declining, which is a good sign, Horton said, and suggests cases, overall, are still following a downward trend.
As far as what to expect in coming weeks, it is uncertain, but Horton said the downward trend will likely continue.
However, he said there is some potential for plateaus at high numbers, such as what was seen following the delta surge.
“Our seven-day average of new cases is still declining and that is a good sign that we can expect to see this trend continue,” he said. “After the delta variant surge, we saw a decline then a very high plateau for a couple of months. I’m really hopeful that this time, we see our rates fall to a much lower point.”
Though there is some light at the end of the tunnel, Horton still recommends caution, as the pandemic has not met its end yet, despite hopeful expectations.
“One of our challenges is communicating that a lot of risk remains in the current moment,” he said. “People seem to have a feeling now that COVID-19 is over. It’s not. It looks like we could be heading to a better place, but it is too soon to abandon caution.”
To date, there have been 62,638 total reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region and 767 deaths related to the virus.
Vaccination rates in the community still continue climbing slowly with Daviess County reaching 58.81% of the total population being vaccinated.
The number of hospitalized individuals with COVID-19 still remains steady at Owensboro Health facilities.
As of Thursday evening, there were 56 total patients reported who were hospitalized with the virus.
Forty-two of those patients were housed at OH Regional Hospital, 14 vaccinated, eight in critical care and three intubated.
OH and GRDHD continue recommending vaccination, masking, social distancing and other combative measures to halt the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 12 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
