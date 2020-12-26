In light of the numerous losses that 2020 has laid to bare, the Daviess County Public Library is rolling out its Healing Library Program.
The program consists of five kits that specifically focus on the death of a loved one or pet, Alzheimer’s, separation or divorce, as well as COVID-19, said Alicia Harrington, DCPL collections development manager.
“I hope to have the kits ready for check out on Jan. 4,” she said. “Right now we are going to start with one kit per subject and if it is popular, we hope to expand it.”
There is a need for such programs and guidance for parents who come to library seeking books on these types of subjects and strategies to best aid their children through the various types of loss, Harrington said.
“The program is aimed at elementary-aged children but is meant to be a series of activities for the whole family,” she said. “We have parents that come in whose children have lost a grandparent or pet or someone important in their lives that are looking for books on how to broach these issues. The kits come with a series of activities that are geared toward helping the whole family work through their grief together.”
While hoping to have had the kits available in 2020, being able to release them to the public in 2021 is even better given that Harrington hopes that next year will be a healing one for everybody, she said.
“The further we get into 2020 we are seeing more loss and the dramatic change in our children’s lives,” she said. “I want to make sure these get out for the beginning of 2021 to encourage next year to be a healing year. I think families need something like this and hopefully, they will be popular and we can expand the program. These kits are meant to give families the tools to heal together and I believe they will do that.”
For more information on the healing library or to put a kit on hold, visit dcplibrary.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
