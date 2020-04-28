Health care providers across Kentucky began opening their offices to nonemergency cases on Monday for the first time in more than month.
But some patients are waiting for a week or so to see how things go, several in Owensboro said.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to work,” Dr. Marty Traylor said at Owensboro Family Eye Care. “It’s a blessing and a curse. But it’s nice to get ready to do what we do.”
He said the office has been closed since March 18 to all but emergency cases.
“We met with staff today to go over the guidelines and get ready to open tomorrow,” he said Monday.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Optometric Association and the Kentucky Optometric Association include such things as physical distancing, consideration for at-risk patients, limiting patients’ time in the offices, screening of patients and employees, employee sick leave, reporting data, personal protective equipment and infection control.
Traylor said the staff was calling patients on Monday to set up new appointments.
“We have 12 scheduled for Tuesday with two doctors,” he said. “We normally have three doctors on duty, but we’re only having two at a time now.”
The practice is doubling the time that patients are seen to get everyone used to the new guidelines, he said.
Some people on Facebook have been almost begging for chiropractors to reopen.
And they did Monday.
At Martin Chiropractic Center, Kerri McEntire said things “are going very smoothly.”
She said patients were being spaced out so they wouldn’t come into contact with each other.
The office had been closed since March 20, McEntire said.
Ross Scott, practice administrator at Owensboro Pediatrics, said, “We’ve been open the whole time. But we’ve used more telehealth and our schedule has been reduced.”
The reduction began on March 18.
Telehealth is basically seeing a doctor online.
Scott said that will probably continue to some extent after the pandemic ends.
“But being face-to-face with a doctor is still preferred,” he said.
Scott said patients will now wait in the parking lot until an examining room is ready for them so they won’t come in contact with others.
