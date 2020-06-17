Green River District Health Department’s Board of Health passed a budget Tuesday night that includes a 50-cent-per-hour raise beginning July 1 and a 3% raise for employees on their anniversary date.
The health department ranks 55th out of 58 in the state for average pay, or fourth lowest, said Clay Horton, public health director.
GRDHD’s wages are tied to the state merit system. Excluding Louisville, Lexington and Northern Kentucky, which have their own merit systems and higher compensation schedules, the state’s average pay for health department employees is more than $22 per hour, a wage comparison study shows.
By comparison, GRDHD’s average wage is $19.24 per hour.
Although the health department has given raises between 1% and 3% the past few years, its pay still hovers near the bottom.
“My goal is to keep us competitive,” Horton said.
Even with the pay increase, GRDHD’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget is projected to end with a surplus of more than $1 million.
“We continue to be very lean,” Horton said. “We are very conservative.”
In other business, the board elected its next chairman. McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame will serve the next two-year term.
Horton gave members of the board a COVID-19 report.
“Our number of cases have steadily declined since late April, early May,” he said.
Also, hospitalizations have decreased, which is an encouraging sign.
Horton remains optimistic the seven-county district can maintain those declines as the economy continues to reopen if businesses stay true to the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines.
The availability of COVID-19 testing supplies has improved, Horton said. The state provides the district with 300 test kits per week.
If needed, more can be ordered. However, 300 a week has met the demand so far, Horton said.
A team of contact tracers has been assigned to GRDHD and has been working for nearly two weeks. More will be hired in the future, Horton said.
The state pays for these teams with CARES Act funds.
“They’re already taking some of the workload off of us,” Horton said.
Board member Allen Holbrook asked about businesses and face masks. The state’s guidelines for reopening businesses requires employees to wear masks.
“I’ve gone into businesses where none of the employees are wearing masks,” Holbrook said. “I’ve gone into restaurants where half the employees aren’t wearing masks.”
Residents can report businesses for not adhering to state guidelines by contacting GRDHD.
“We’re making good-faith efforts to enforce these rules,” Horton said.
GRDHD is expected to end its current fiscal year on June 30 with more than $11 million in reserve, which is enough to operate for eight months without any revenue.
The health department’s next quarterly meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
Tuesday night’s meeting was streamed live at youtube.com/user/kygreenriverhealth and remains available for the public to view.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
