Organizations such as the Green River District Heath Department, the American Cancer Society and the American Lung Association have asked the Owensboro City Commission to not allow smoking at a proposed gambling facility at Towne Square Mall.

Earlier this month, commissioners held a first reading of an ordinance that would allow smoking in a portion of the planned “historic horse racing machines” facility. The facility is being planned by Ellis Enterprises LLC, which is owned by Churchill Downs.

