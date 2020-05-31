The Green River District Health Department said Saturday officials have confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in the region.
In a press release, the health department said there is one new case each in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Ohio and Muhlenberg counties.
There have been 675 cases in total across the Green River health department’s seven-county region. The press release said 78% of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the region have recovered.
Ten people in the health department’s district have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak.
