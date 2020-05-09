Green River District Health Department officials tested 183 residents during three days of drive-thru COVID-19 testing earlier this week at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Starting next week, district officials will continue testing at GRDHD health center locations in the district’s seven-county service area. Tests will be administered throughout the district for an indefinite period of time, said Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director.
“We have supplies to test 300 for the district,” Horton said of next week. “We will test in McLean, Ohio and Webster (counties) on Tuesday and Daviess, Hancock, Henderson and Union on Wednesday.”
Residents must schedule appointments for these free tests at healthdepartment.org.
“We hope to expand to be able to test more each week,” Horton said.
Currently, testing is limited by the number of test kits and supplies of personal protective equipment, such as face shields, masks and gloves.
GRDHD receives its test kits from Gravity Diagnostics in Covington, which has partnered with the Kentucky Department for Public Health for COVID-19 testing.
In GRDHD’s service area, the number of test kits available in each county is determined by population and need, Horton said. The virus has hit some counties harder than others.
After residents register online, GRDHD staff call to gather pre-registration information and provide details about testing.
Tests are conducted from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
When residents arrive at their designated health center, they will remain in their vehicles. GRDHD staff will administer the test curbside.
Results are returned in about 48 hours, Horton said.
Anyone can be tested, he said. However, with limited supplies, Horton encourages residents to be tested if they are symptomatic, at high risk for infection or if they work in critical areas, such as health care or law enforcement.
If all slots are taken, residents should not give up. They should revisit the health department’s website regularly. Horton said registration will reopen as soon as GRDHD officials learn how many test kits the district will receive for the upcoming week.
For more information, go to healthdepartment.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.