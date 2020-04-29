Green River District Health Department officials reported at a quarterly meeting Tuesday night that COVID-19 will cost the district $990,000 during the last four months of the fiscal year.
That’s due to staff being pulled from their regular jobs to work on coronavirus duties and to lost service revenues.
The district plans to apply for FEMA assistance; however, that could take up to a year to receive, according to the financial report.
For the first time, the district’s board of directors conducted its quarterly meeting virtually via YouTube, in accordance with the state’s order against gatherings of more than 10 people. It was the board’s first meeting since January — before the coronavirus hit Kentucky.
COVID-19 has been very disruptive, Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, told board members. The district is operating very differently now than it did three months ago.
“We’ve had to restructure and re-approach the way we even organize ourselves and how we are tasking different departments,” Horton said.
Contact tracing and procuring face masks, gloves and other protective equipment have proved time consuming.
Also, the health department is in charge of enforcing state executive orders, such as social distancing and business closures. For example, the district’s environmental department has investigated 106 complaints about social distancing.
Media calls have increased substantially; however, the district doesn’t have a professional communicator. Horton and another staff member publish daily press releases and manage media requests.
When it came to COVID-19 testing, the district has relied on the health-care sector, Horton said. However, beginning next week, GRDHD will reopen the Kroger testing site at Owensboro Community & Technical College for three days. Then, daily testing at the district’s clinics will begin the week of May 11.
In the middle of the coronavirus, the health department continues to offer its essential services, including WIC, testing for sexually transmitted infections and syringe exchanges.
Board Chairman Pat Donahue praised the health department for its excellence and work ethic during the worldwide pandemic. “The report you just gave makes me feel proud that I’m in the Green River district,” Donahue said.
Tuesday’s meeting wasn’t all about the coronavirus. Horton told board members the state has postponed cessation deadlines about the retirement system.
In January, board members expected to make a decision this month about staying with the state’s underfunded retirement system or opting out, but, because of the pandemic, state officials postponed the decision until April 2021. Also, the district’s current retirement contribution rate remains frozen for another year.
GRDHD officials estimate the district will close the fiscal year with a surplus of $700,000. The current cash balance is more than $10 million and could sustain the district for more than seven months without additional funding.
The board’s next meeting will take place in June.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
